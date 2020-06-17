Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New deputy governor of Zhambyl rgn named

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 June 2020, 15:44
TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Almas Madiyev has been appointed Deputy Akim of the Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional Akim, Almas Madiyev will supervise the issues of entrepreneurship and industrial development, social protection and employment, labor protection and natural resources.

48-year-old Almas Madiyev is a native of Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Zhambyl Technological Institute of Light and Food Industries, in 2000 - the International Kazakh-Turkish University named after Akmet Yassawi.

Before becoming deputy head of the region Mr. Madiyev served as chief of staff of the regional Akimat.


Zhambyl region    Appointments, dismissals  
