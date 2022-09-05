Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments
New deputy Governor of Zhambyl region named
5 September 2022 10:40

New deputy Governor of Zhambyl region named

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Yerbolat Ibraikhanov was appointed as the deputy Governor of Zhambyl region, the akimat’s press service reports.

Born in 1981 is a graduate of the Auezov South Kazakhstan State University, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Nottingham University, and Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President.

From 2019 acted as the deputy head of the natural monopolies regulation committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.


Related news
New Vice Minister of Industry of Kazakhstan named
Read also
1 killed, 3 injured as roof collapses at plant
S Kazakhstan starts sugar-beet harvesting
Taraz unveils monument to Sherkhan Murtaza
Deputy Chairman of Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation named
President appoints Commander of Aerial Force of the Air Defense Service
1st Vice Minister of Digital Development relieved of his duties
New Vice Minister of Industry of Kazakhstan named
Askar Begmanov appointed as Chief of Staff of Trade and Integration Ministry
News Partner
Popular
1 Skills Enbek and Coursera sign memo on development of online learning in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakh PM, Lukoil CEO debate development of joint oil and gas projects
3 Kazakh President signs amending law on cinematography, culture and holidays
4 UK’s RSPB to support Bokey Orda Nature Reserve in W Kazakhstan
5 ‘Green corridors’ to be opened for Kazakhstanis trapped on Kazakh-Russian border

News

Archive