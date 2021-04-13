New deputy governor of Zhambyl region named

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Daulet Karibek has been appointed as the new deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1990 in Zhambyl region, Daulet Karibek is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He holds Master’s and PhD degrees from the university.

Throughout his career he worked for the Jas Otan Almaty branch and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He headed the youth wing of Team Qazaqstan pre-election campaign headquarters of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He served as the Youth Policy Department of the Nur-Sultan city administration and the First Deputy Chairman of the Nur-Sultan branch of the Nur Otan Party. He is also on the presidential candidates pool and a member of the Bureau of the Political Council of the Nur Otan Party.



