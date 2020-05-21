Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New deputy governor of Zhambyl region appointed

    21 May 2020, 18:17

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Ulan Zhazylbek has been appointed as the new deputy governor of Zhambyl region, Kazinform report.

    The 58-year-old Zhazylbek is a graduate of the Almaty Architecture and Construction Institute and the D. Konayev University.

    He coordinated the issues of construction at the Almaty city administration, headed the Construction, Housing and Utilities Infrastructure Committee of the Ministry of Regional Development and the Economy Infrastructure Development Department of the Ministry of National Economy.

    Prior to the recent appointment, he has served as the first deputy governor of Pavlodar region since November 2017.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Zhambyl region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan