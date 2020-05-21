Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New deputy governor of Zhambyl region appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 May 2020, 18:17
TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Ulan Zhazylbek has been appointed as the new deputy governor of Zhambyl region, Kazinform report.

The 58-year-old Zhazylbek is a graduate of the Almaty Architecture and Construction Institute and the D. Konayev University.

He coordinated the issues of construction at the Almaty city administration, headed the Construction, Housing and Utilities Infrastructure Committee of the Ministry of Regional Development and the Economy Infrastructure Development Department of the Ministry of National Economy.

Prior to the recent appointment, he has served as the first deputy governor of Pavlodar region since November 2017.


Zhambyl region    Appointments, dismissals  
