New deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region named

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Rustem Kurmanov has been named the new deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, Rustem Kurmanov is a graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University, took postgraduate studies at the same university. He also holds a PhD in economics.

His previous position was as the vice minister of agriculture of Kazakhstan.