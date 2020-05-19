New deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region named

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Gani Nygymetov has been appointed as the new deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

He was designated to the post by the instruction of governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov in consultation with the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1983 in Aktobe region, Gani Nygymetov is a graduate of top Kazakhstani and the U.S. universities. He is a holder of the Bolashak presidential scholarship.

Throughout his professional career, he worked at the UNDP headquarters in New York, Nazarbayev University, Center for International Programs JSC, Center of Strategic Initiatives LLP, and Eurasian Integration Institute LLP.

Prior to the appointment, Mr. Nygymetov served as the head of the Inner Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.