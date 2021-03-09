Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New Deputy Governor of Mangistau rgn named

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 March 2021, 13:55
AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Bekbol Orynbasarov has been appointed Deputy Governor of Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the Instagram account of the press service of the region’s administration.

Born in 1971 in Fort-Shevchenko city, Orynbasarov graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Sh.Yesenov Aktau University, and earned his master’s degree in law from the Buketov Karaganda State University.

His professional career began as an inspector at the customs post Bautino in 1993. Between 1996 and 1998, he worked in banking and financial sectors.

In 1999, he worked as a chief specialist of the property management department at the Mayor’s Office of Aktau city, where he worked until 2005, taking up different posts. Later, he was named Deputy Mayor of Aktau city. In 2006, he acted as the head of the accounting, HR management, and office management department of the Internal Adminisyration Department of the Ministry of Economics and Budget Planning of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the appointment he has acted as Chairman of the Board of the Special Economic Zone Morport Aktau.


News
