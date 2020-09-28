Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New deputy governor of Kostanay rgn named

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 September 2020, 12:15
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Bakhyt Yesimova has been named new deputy governor of Kostanay region, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

Born on January 29, 1984 in the village of Maikaiyn, Bayanaul district, Pavlodar region, she is a graduate of the Saint Petersburg State Engineering and Economics University and the University of California.

Prior to her new appointment, she has acted as a state inspector at the Presidential Office.

The newly-appointed deputy governor is to be responsible for issues regarding internal policy, state language policy, interfaith sphere, provision of education services in per-school, general education, initials and secondary vocational education facilities, culture, demographics, youth policy, and cross-border cooperation in respective areas.

