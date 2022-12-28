Go to the main site
    New deputy governor of Karaganda region named

    28 December 2022, 11:09

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Baurzhan Assanov was appointed the new deputy akim (governor) of Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Prior to the appointment, he served as the akim (head) of Abai district in Karaganda region. As the deputy governor he will be responsible for the issues of agro-industrial complex, land, veterinary and nature management.

    Born in 1968, Baurzhan Assanov is a native of Karaganda city. He studied veterinary at the Skryabin Moscow Veterinary Academy and law at the Buketov Karaganda State University. He also graduated from the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz.

    Throughout his career, he held several post in the regional administration of Karaganda region. He also worked at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

    He has been serving as the akim of Abai district since December 2017.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Karaganda region Appointments, dismissals
