    New deputy governor of Almaty region named

    17 May 2023, 10:44

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM – Almas Batanov has been appointed as the deputy akim (governor) of Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Born in 1977, Almas Batanov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University, the Almaty University of Technology and Business, and the University of Nottingham.

    Throughout his career, Batanov worked for the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Regional Development, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Ministry of National Economy.

    He also served at the Ministry of Investment and Development and Pavlodar region’s administration.

    Since August 2022 he has been the head of the Passenger Transport and Highways Directorate of Almaty region.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

