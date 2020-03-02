Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New deputy governor of Almaty region named

    2 March 2020, 16:09

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Turdaliyev has become the new deputy governor of Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    The newly appointed deputy governor was introduced to the staff by governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov on Monday. Turdaliyev will replace Bagdat Manzorov who stepped down from the post.

    Governor Batalov claimed Serik Turdaliyev is an experienced manager who hopefully will attract vast investment into the region.

    Throughout his professional career Mr. Turdaliyev worked as Assistant, Adviser to Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. He also served as the First Deputy Prime Minister and Executive Director of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC. In 2012 – 2017 he was the deputy governor of Almaty region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region