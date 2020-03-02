Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New deputy governor of Almaty region named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 March 2020, 16:09
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Turdaliyev has become the new deputy governor of Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

The newly appointed deputy governor was introduced to the staff by governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov on Monday. Turdaliyev will replace Bagdat Manzorov who stepped down from the post.

Governor Batalov claimed Serik Turdaliyev is an experienced manager who hopefully will attract vast investment into the region.

Throughout his professional career Mr. Turdaliyev worked as Assistant, Adviser to Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. He also served as the First Deputy Prime Minister and Executive Director of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan JSC. In 2012 – 2017 he was the deputy governor of Almaty region.

Almaty region   Appointments, dismissals  
