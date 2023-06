AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Ruslan Mamunov has been appointed as the new deputy governor of Aktobe region, Kazinform reports.

The 39-year-old Mamunov is a graduate of the Kazakhstani and Scottish universities.

Throughout his professional career he worked at KazMunayGas JSC, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, KazSatNet JSC and other companies.