New Deputy General Director of KazTransOil named

13 March 2023, 13:11
New Deputy General Director of KazTransOil named Photo: t.me/samrukazynaofficial

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Temirkhan Abdirov was appointed Deputy General Director for Production of KazTransOil JSC. By the decision of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC dated March 6, 2023, Temirkhan Abdirov was elected a member of the Management Board of KazTransOil JSC, Kazinform cites the company’s press service.

Temirkhan Abdirov has 27 years of experience in the oil pipeline industry. Prior to being elected to the Management Board of KazTransOil JSC, Temirkhan Abdirov was the head of the Pavlodar Oil Pipeline Department of KazTransOil JSC. Over the years, he worked as Director of the Operator Services Department of KazTransOil JSC, General Director of Batumi Oil Terminal LLC, Head of the Karaganda Oil Pipeline Department of KazTransOil JSC, Head of the Zhezkazgan Oil Pipeline Department of KazTransOil JSC, Chief Engineer - First Deputy Director of the Eastern Branch of KazTransOil JSC, Chief Engineer - First Deputy Director of the Western branch of JSC «KazTransOil».

Temirkhan Abdirov graduated from the Kazakh National Technical University K.I. Satpayev specializing in «Design, construction and operation of gas and oil pipelines and gas and oil storages», and Zhezkazgan University named after O.A. Baikonurov, specializing in «Underground mining of mineral deposits».


News