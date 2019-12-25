New deputy chairperson of Civil Aviation Committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Saltanat Tompiyeva has been appointed as the new deputy chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee.

The appointment was endorsed by the Ministry of and Industry and Infrastructural Development, the Government and the Presidential Administration, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

Ms Tompiyeva is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University (1994-1998) and the Toulouse Business School (2018-2020) and boasts over 20 years of experience in civil aviation. She began her professional career at the Civil Aviation Committee.

Since 2012 she has served as the head of the International Relations and Air Transportation of the Committee.