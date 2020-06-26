Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Deputy Chairman of National Bank appointed

    26 June 2020, 13:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Daniyar Vagapov has been named as the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Mr. Vagapov as the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank and relieve him of the post of the head of the State and Legal Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Throughout his professional career Mr. Vagapov held many notable posts, namely at the Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Nur Otan Party, the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning as well as the Presidential Administration.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region