Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Deputy Chairman of National Bank appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 June 2020, 13:56
New Deputy Chairman of National Bank appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Daniyar Vagapov has been named as the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Mr. Vagapov as the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank and relieve him of the post of the head of the State and Legal Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Throughout his professional career Mr. Vagapov held many notable posts, namely at the Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Nur Otan Party, the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning as well as the Presidential Administration.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana