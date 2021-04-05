Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New deputy chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Bank named

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2021, 20:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Berik Sholpankulov has been named new Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Sholpankulov was born in 1976 in Almaty region. In 1996, he graduated from the Kazakh State Agrarian University.

He began his career as a treasurer of the Cash Management and State Debt department of the Treasury of Kazakhstan’s Finance Ministry.

Throughout many years he held senior positions in the treasury system of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan. Between 2008 and 2014, he worked as Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan.

From 2014to 2016, he worked as Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan. In 2016, he was appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan.


