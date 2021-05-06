New Deputy Chairman of Information Committee appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kanybek Zhumashev has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the ministry's official Telegram channel says, Mr. Zhumashev was born in 1970 in Zhetybai village, Mangistau region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University and Yessenov State University.

He worked for some time in the regional educational department of Mangistau region and was deputy akim (governor) of Mangistau region.

Later he was the Secretary of the Nur Otan Party. In 2019 he was named as the deputy akim (governor) of Mangistau region.

In 2020-2021 he was the adviser to the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.