New Deputy Board Chairman of QazaqGaz named

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2023, 21:13
New Deputy Board Chairman of QazaqGaz named Photo: t.me/qazaqgazkz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Anuar Bitanov has been named the new Deputy Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz for Exploration and Production, Kazinform has learnt from the company’s press service.

Graduated from the Stanford University and earned his MBA from the London Business School, Anuar Bitanov has an experience in implementing oil and gas projects in more than 10 countries, including Australia, China, the US, India, Colombia, Azerbaijan, and Mexico.

Started his career as an engineer at AgipKCO, Anuar Bitanov also worked at Kazakhoil Aktobe, and other companies in different capacities, including the geological survey head.

From December 2022 and up until his current appointment, he was a member of the Board of Directors of QazaqGaz.


