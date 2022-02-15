Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New deputy akim of Zhambyl region named

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 February 2022, 16:43
TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Nurzhan Kalenderov has been appointed the deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The appointment was agreed with the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He started his professional career at Arnabol LLP and then worked at the regional administrations of Taraz city and Zhambyl region.

Between 2011 and 2013 he was the akim (head) of Zhambyl district and then akim (head) of Kordai district. In 2013 he was named the akim (mayor) of Taraz city.

Three years later he joined the office of the akim (governor) of Zhambyl region. He served as the deputy akim (governor) of the region in 2019-2020.

Prior to the recent appointment he was the akim (head) of Shu district.


