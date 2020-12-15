Go to the main site
    New deputy akim of Atyrau region appointed

    15 December 2020, 20:28

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Kairat Bekenov has been appointed as the deputy akim (governor) of Atyrau region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional communications service.

    Born in 1978, Mr. Bekenov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, the Law and Market Academy, and the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Throughout his professional career he held posts at the Ministry of Finance, the Presidential Administration, and the regional administration of North Kazakhstan region. Prior to the recent appointment he was the deputy akim of Aktobe region.

    It was noted that former deputy akim of Atyrau region Yerzhan Abilkhanov stepped down from the post.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

