New deputy akim of Aktobe region appointed

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Yermek Kenzhekhanuly has been appointed as the deputy akim (governor) of Aktobe region, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the regional administration.

Mr Kenzhekhanuly is a graduate of the UK and Korean universities.

He started his professional career as a manager at the National Managing Holding KazAgro.

He curated the issues of investment, investment projects and financial instruments at the regional administration of Karaganda region. He worked for the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and coordinated the issues of tourism and informatization in Aktobe region.

In 2020, Yermek Kenzhekhauly was selected to the President’s candidates pool.