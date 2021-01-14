New deputies to give Majilis new impulse – Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Nur Otan Party and First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the session of the parliamentary group of the party in the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.

In his opening remarks at the Thursday session Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his congratulations to the deputies of the Nur Otan parliamentary group on the win in the recent parliamentary elections.

Elbasy said the deputies should live up to the expectations of voters and bend every effort to achieve the goals highlighted in the election program of the party.

He also added that being the biggest group in the Majilis the Nur Otan parliamentary group will go to great lengths to achieve those goals, come up with new ideas and give a new impulse to the Parliament’s work.

The First President also emphasized that Kazakhstanis had demonstrated huge support to the party during the parliamentary elections. He went on to nominate Nurlan Nigmatulin to the post of the head of the Nur Otan Party groups in the Majilis of the Parliament of the 7th convocation. Those present supported Nigmatulin’s candidature unanimously.

At the session it was revealed that the parliamentary group of the party will nominate Nurlan Nigmatulin for the post of the Majilis Speaker.



