New deputies set to join upper chamber of Kazakh Parliament

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 August 2019, 19:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed new deputies of the Kazakh Senate, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Former Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva, Mukhtar Kul-Mukhammed, former Deputy Prosecutor General Andrey Lukin, member of the Central Election Commission Lyazzat Suleimen, TV host Dana Nurzhigitova and Executive Secretary of the Energy Ministry Kanatbek Safinov became deputies of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

President Tokayev also decreed to terminate the powers of the following senators, namely Sergey Gromov, Georgiy Kim, Dulat Kustavletov and Rashid Tussupbekov.

