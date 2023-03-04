New dengue vaccine approved in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s drug authority Anvisa has approved the registration of a new vaccine against dengue fever. Qdenga, produced by Takeda Pharma, is indicated for people aged four through 60. Its administration is subcutaneous, in a scheme of two doses with a three-month interval, Agencia Brasil reports.

The new shot is composed of four different serotypes of the virus, which guarantees ample protection. Last year, over a thousand deaths from dengue complications were recorded nationwide.

A month ago, the National Technical Commission on Biosafety (CTNBio) confirmed the safety of the Qdenga vaccine, now pending approval by Anvisa.

Qdenga was also authorized by the European Health Agency. The registration granted by Anvisa allows the product to be traded in the country, as long as conditions are maintained. The inoculation, however, will continue to be subject to adverse event monitoring by the company.

Dengvaxia, another dengue vaccine greenlighted in Brazil, can only be given to those who have had the disease.



