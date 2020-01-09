Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New CSTO secretary general assumes office

9 January 2020, 18:57
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Belarus' Stanislav Zas, appointed by the CSTO Collective Security Council to the post of General Secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, assumed office on 9 January, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

«Given that Russia is presiding over the CSTO in 2020, the new secretary general was introduced to the CSTO Secretariat staff by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin,» the spokesman said. Addressing the staff of the secretariat, Stanislav Zas said that the appointment to the post of the CSTO Secretary General is a great honor and a great responsibility for him. «My main task is to serve with honor and integrity, being guided solely by the interests of collective security, so that the CSTO could serve its member states and their peoples even more efficiently,» Stanislav Zas said. Prior to his appointment as Secretary General of the CSTO, Stanislav Zas served as State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus.


