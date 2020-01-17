Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New CSTO chief visits CSTO Joint Staff Society

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 January 2020, 16:00
New CSTO chief visits CSTO Joint Staff Society

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas of Belarus who assumed office in early January visited the CSTO Joint Staff on 16 January, BelTA learned from the website of the organization.

«Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov informed the newly appointed CSTO chief about the main areas of work to maintain collective security by the collective forces of the CSTO, the efforts to improve coordination while holding joint events in combat and operative training, joint training of military personnel and specialists for the armed forces of the CSTO member states and about multilateral cooperation in the defense industry,» the release reads, BelTA reports.


