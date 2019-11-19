New Croatian investment projects to be implemented in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Refik Shabanovich, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Croatia to the Republic of Kazakhstan, has held a meeting with the governor of Aktobe region Ondasyn Urazalin, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the Akim’s press service.

The bilateral meeting has considered the issues of further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Croatia and the Aktobe region.

«October 20, 2019 marked the 27th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states. The official opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Croatia in the city of Nur-Sultan took place in April. I am sure that your appointment to the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary will be the guarantor of fruitful cooperation. In 2015 the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Croatia opened its doors in Aktobe. We intend to strengthen partnership in all areas especially in the development of intercultural and socio-economic relations», O. Urazalin emphasized.

Aktobe region’s Akim also said that the region is an attractive investment region. Over the past 5 years investments in fixed assets amounted to about KZT1.7 trillion.

In turn, Refik Shabanovich noted the prospects for cooperation between the two countries and the implementation of new investment projects in the region. Within 8 months of 2019 trade between the Republic of Croatia and the Aktobe region amounted to USD545 thousand.