Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
New COVID-19 cases under 30,000 for 4th consecutive day in S Korea
22 October 2022, 09:28

New COVID-19 cases under 30,000 for 4th consecutive day in S Korea

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 30,000 for a fourth straight day Saturday with the daily death toll down to its 14-week low for a Saturday, Yonhap reports.

The country reported 26,906 new COVID-19 infections, including 48 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,271,078, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The daily figure has stayed below the 30,000 mark this month except for three days, KDCA data showed.

The latest virus wave, triggered by the spread of a highly contagious omicron variant, has been on a downturn since mid-August, when it peaked at above 180,000 cases.

New deaths from COVID-19 stood at 22 on Saturday, down by eight from Friday, raising the death toll to 28,974.

The daily toll dropped to the lowest Saturday tally since July 16, when the figure stood at 16.

The number of critically ill patients came to 196, down 37 from a day earlier.

Amid signs of a downturn in the virus, South Korea lifted all outdoor mask mandates in September. Inbound travelers are no longer required to submit polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results.

Starting next month, the government will fully resume its visa-waiver program for 91 nations as a reciprocal measure. The program has been wavered since early 2020 to contain the spreading of the COVID-19.



Photo: Yonhap



Related news
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit nearly two-month high
Train derails in central Seoul, injuring 30 passengers
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive