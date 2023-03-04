Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New COVID-19 cases soar to above 11,000 in S. Korea

4 March 2023, 11:02
New COVID-19 cases soar to above 11,000 in S. Korea Photo: Yonhap

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to above 11,000 Saturday as the country is mulling a further easing of antivirus measures, Yonhap reports.

The country reported 11,246 new infection cases, bringing the total caseload to 30,555,102, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Saturday's tally increased from 10,408 cases the previous day and 9,952 cases a week ago.

There were six new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 34,020. The number of critically ill patients came to 143, up from 135 a day ago.

On Friday, the KDCA said it will begin discussions on lowering the country's alert level against COVID-19 from the current «serious» to «cautious,» depending on the results of the World Health Organization's meeting on the pandemic, scheduled for around late April to early May.

South Korea has maintained a COVID-19 alert level of «serious» since February 2020.

The further lifting of the remaining antivirus restrictions, such as the seven-day quarantine rule and the indoor mask mandate in certain areas, will take place after the alert level is adjusted, the public health agency said.

On Jan. 30, South Korea lifted most indoor mask mandates after they had been in place for more than two years.


