Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Aktobe region

New COVID-19 cases reported in Aktobe rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 July 2020, 15:24
New COVID-19 cases reported in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Aktobe region has seen 53 new coronavirus cases, including 25 symptomatic and 28 asymptomatic ones, registered over the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the regional office of quality and security control of goods and services.

It is said that COVID-19 PCR tests of 13 women, 11 men and a 10-year-old child have returned positive.

14 patients have experienced SARS-related symptoms, eight underwent tests before being diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as three others have taken the tests for preventive purposes.

All the patients have been placed in the infectious hospital, where they are being treated according to the medical protocol. They are in a stable condition. Their contacts have already been identified and are under medical supervision. Necessary preventive and anti-epidemic measures are in place.

As of July 15, 2020 the region has 2,598 coronavirus cases reported, these include 1,258 symptomatic and 1,340 asymptomatic cases, with 1,117 successful recovery cases.


Aktobe region   Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13