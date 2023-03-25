Go to the main site
    New COVID-19 cases over 10,000 for 5th day amid eased restrictions in South Korea

    25 March 2023, 13:36

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea's new COVID-19 cases topped the 10,000 threshold for the fifth consecutive Saturday, with more people traveling mask-free amid eased virus restrictions in public areas.

    The country reported 10,448 new COVID-19 infections, including 17 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,759,895, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said, Yonhap reports.

    The Saturday figure slightly rose from the 10,283 reported the previous day.

    There were six more COVID-19 deaths, with the death toll coming to 34,217. The number of critically ill patients stood at 153, up from 144 the previous day.

    New cases have been mostly in the 10,000-13,000 range this week, moving on from the wintertime surge.

    The mask-wearing mandate on public transportation, the last major virus curb in public areas, was lifted Monday. It is still in effect for infection-prone places, like hospitals.

