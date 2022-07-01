Go to the main site
    New COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan reach almost 200

    1 July 2022, 10:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan logged in 189 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 52 from the previous day, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing COVID-19 spread.

    Almaty city alone posted 98 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the second highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 55. Shymkent city and Almaty region both reported 8 COVID-19 cases.

    Atyrau, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions registered 5 COVID-19 cases each. East Kazakhstan region added 3 new COVID-19 cases. Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions recorded 1 COVID-19 case apiece.

    The overall COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,306,797 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
