    New COVID-19 cases down but deaths up in Italy

    20 October 2022, 19:12

    ROME. KAZINFORM After four weeks of rises, the number of new COVID-19 cases registered in Italy in the last seven days has dropped, falling by 6,2% to 275 ,000, compared to 294,000 the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said Thursday in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report, ANSA reports.

    The number of COVID-linked deaths, however, rose 38.4% to 544, an average of 78 a day, up from 56 the previous week. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care climbed by 13.4% while the number in ordinary hospital beds rose by 11.7%.

    The foundation said that only 20% of the Italian population has had a fourth COVID vaccine dose.

    It added that 7.49 million people in Italy are yet to have a third jab, while 6.8 million are not vaccinated at all for the coronavirus.


