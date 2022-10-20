Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New COVID-19 cases down but deaths up in Italy
20 October 2022, 19:12

New COVID-19 cases down but deaths up in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM After four weeks of rises, the number of new COVID-19 cases registered in Italy in the last seven days has dropped, falling by 6,2% to 275 ,000, compared to 294,000 the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said Thursday in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report, ANSA reports.

The number of COVID-linked deaths, however, rose 38.4% to 544, an average of 78 a day, up from 56 the previous week. The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care climbed by 13.4% while the number in ordinary hospital beds rose by 11.7%.

The foundation said that only 20% of the Italian population has had a fourth COVID vaccine dose.

It added that 7.49 million people in Italy are yet to have a third jab, while 6.8 million are not vaccinated at all for the coronavirus.


