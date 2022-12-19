Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New COVID-19 cases down but deaths up – GIMBE

19 December 2022, 19:44
ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered 174,630 new COVID-19 cases in the December 9-15 period, a drop of 21.1% on the 221,324 recorded the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said Monday in its regular coronavirus monitoring report, ANSA reports.

It added, however, that the number of COVID-related deaths in the respective weeks increased 4.8% from 686 to 719, taking the daily average up from 98 to 103.
It said that the number of COVID patients in ordinary hospital wards was substantially steady at 9,439, compared to 9,215 the previous week.
It said the number of coronavirus sufferers in intensive care fell from 335 to 321.

With Christmas gatherings coming up, the report said almost 72% of people in Italy who are over-60 or are considered clinically vulnerable had not had a fourth COVID vaccine dose.

Photo: ansa.it


