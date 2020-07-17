Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New COVID-19 cases detected in Aktobe rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 July 2020, 20:28
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Aktobe region has reported 51 more coronavirus cases, including 17 symptomatic and 34 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the regional office of quality and security control of goods and services.

Most of the new cases are said to be reported among Aktobe citizens, they include 12 women and 6 men.

It is said that 12 patients have experienced SARS symptoms, four others have undergone the tests for COVID-19, and one have taken the test as part of disease surveillance.

All the patients have been placed in the infectious hospital for treatment according to the medical protocol. They are in a stable condition. All close contacts are under medical supervision. Necessary preventive and anti-epidemic measures are in place.

As of July 16, 2020 the region has 2,649 COVID-19 cases registered, including 1,275 symptomatic and 1,374 asymptomatic cases, with 1,137 recovered cases.


