Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    New COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 10,000 amid resurgence woes in S. Korea

    2 July 2022, 11:37

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 10,000 Saturday as the daily cases seemed poised to take an upturn again after months of declining, Yonhap reports.

    The country added 10,715 COVID-19 infections, including 173 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,379,552, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    The country added seven COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24,562. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

    The number of critically ill patients stood at 53, the KDCA said.

    South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have shown a downward trend after daily new cases peaked at an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.

    But the KDCA has said the pace of decline has recently slowed down amid waning immunity and eased social distancing rules.


    Photo: en.yna.co.kr

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    30 people injured in 8-vehicle pileup, including 4 school-trip buses
    Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    S. Korea lifts standstill order against foot-and-mouth disease
    2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes