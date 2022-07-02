Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 10,000 amid resurgence woes in S. Korea

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 July 2022, 11:37
SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 10,000 Saturday as the daily cases seemed poised to take an upturn again after months of declining, Yonhap reports.

The country added 10,715 COVID-19 infections, including 173 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,379,552, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The country added seven COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 24,562. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 53, the KDCA said.

South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have shown a downward trend after daily new cases peaked at an all-time high of over 620,000 in mid-March.

But the KDCA has said the pace of decline has recently slowed down amid waning immunity and eased social distancing rules.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr

