Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    New COVID-19 cases below 8,000 for 2nd day amid easing omicron spread

    24 June 2022, 20:40

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases came below 8,000 for the second consecutive day Friday, marking a moderate downtrend amid the slowing omicron wave, Yonhap reports.

    The country added 7,227 new COVID-19 infections, including 111 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,312,993, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    Friday's tally is down from 7,497 the previous day and Wednesday's 8,992. Daily infection numbers have declined at a steady clip to stay below 10,000 since June 10, after hitting more than 620,000 in mid-March.

    The KDCA reported 10 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 24,498. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

    The number of critically ill patients came to 52, down from Thursday's 58.

    As of 9 p.m., the country had reported 6,400 new infections, down 447 from the same time a day earlier, according to local governments and health authorities.

    Daily infections are counted until midnight and announced the following morning.

    The government announced that only households whose income is below the base median income threshold will be eligible for the special allowance given to COVID-19 patients during the isolation period, starting July 11. The allowance had been paid to all regardless of income level.

    «As the virus situation remains at a stable state, the government intends to maintain the measures in a sustainable manner by improving the financial support system related to the COVID-19 isolation policy,» Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said at a virus response meeting.

    The subsidy for paid sick leave will also be curtailed and provided only to small businesses with fewer than 30 employees.

    Despite the downtrend, health authorities remain cautious that relaxed virus curbs could prompt another virus resurgence.

    South Korea removed most social distancing restrictions, except the indoor mask mandate, in mid-April, but extended the self-isolation mandate for COVID-19 patients until July 17.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    5 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes