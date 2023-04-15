Go to the main site
    New COVID-19 cases below 12,000 for 3rd day in S. Korea

    15 April 2023, 14:20

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM -- South Korea's daily coronavirus caseload stayed under 12,000 for a third straight day on Saturday, with new deaths declining, Kazinform cites Yonhap.

    The country reported 11,682 cases, including 25 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 30,978,954, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

    Saturday's tally is up from 11,666 the previous day and 10,372 a week ago.

    The country added two COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,368.

    The number of critically ill patients came to 114, down from 127 a day earlier.

    South Korea eased most of its virus curbs in March, including the indoor mask mandate on public transportation.

    The government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May as a next step to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

