Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New council to be established in Kazakh Senate

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 January 2020, 11:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the Senate’s plenary session, Chairperson of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva initiated to establish a new council which will focus on development of the country’s agro-industrial sector.

«It is high time to establish the Council for Agro-Industrial Complex Development in the Senate to discuss the problems raised by our agrarians,» Dariga Nazarbayeva said.

She reminded that the Council for Youth Affairs had been recently established in the Senate.

«The Government has recently approved 2020 Plan of Law-Making Activities. 17 bills aimed at solution of the instructions given by the First President and the Head of State were included in the Plan,» the Senate Speaker noted.

In this regard, according to her, the Senate committees should coordinate law-making activity together with the governmental structures drafting the bill.

«We should prepare certain proposition on lawmaking activity and issues of public concern and make certain amendments to the laws. The implementation of inquiries of deputies should be under control as well,» she concluded.


