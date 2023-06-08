New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Quite different and new cooperation has been established in Central Asia over the past few years, Uzbek Prime minister Abdulla Aripov stated at the Astana International Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The challenges facing us are climate change, shortage of water and natural resources, social and economic fallout caused by the pandemic, and energy crisis. These factors are a serious threat to sustainable development. They are a barrier to the advancement of the global economic, which is in a difficult situation. The routes for transport of goods existed previously are changing. It is important to work jointly and establish a constructive dialogue at this time. Here, I’d like to point to the Central Asian countries as a vivid example of partnership,» said Aripov.

According to the Uzbek Prime minister, systemic political solutions put forward by the Heads of the Central Asia countries, allow to timely address the current issues.

«Quite different and new cooperation has been established in Central Asia over the past few years. This, in turn, will enable to deal with the most challenging issues in the region,» he noted.

He added that the trade turnover between the Central Asian countries has increased several times and is to surpass the previous levels.



