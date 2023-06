NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, decreed to appoint Kuanyshbek Ushtayev as the commander of troops of the Vostok (East) regional command, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to relieve Assan Zhussupov of his duties as the commander of troops of the Vostok (East) regional command.