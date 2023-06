New commander of ‘Astana’ regional command’s forces named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mereke Kuchekbayev is appointed as new commander of forces of «Astana» regional command, Kazinform reported citing the press service of Akorda.

According to the statement, Head of State decreed to appoint Mereke Kuchakbayev to a post of a commander of forces of «Astana» regional command.