Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    New cold wave approaching Kazakhstan

    4 October 2021, 13:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for October 5-7, Kazinform reports.

    Anticyclone will strengthen its influence on the greater part of Kazakhstan over the next three days. It will cease precipitations and cause further drop in air temperature.

    It will rain and snow in the northern, eastern and south-eastern regions of Kazakhstan, and bring heavy precipitations to the mountainous districts on October 6. Fog, black ice and ground blizzard will grip the regions. Mercury will drop to 0-5 degrees Celsius in the nighttime in the west, to -5-10 degrees Celsius in the northwest, west and central part of the country, and -3-11 degrees in the east.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II