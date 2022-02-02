New coaches of Kazakh national weightlifting team named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head coaches of Kazakhstani male and female national weightlifting teams have been appointed, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Nurzhan Smakhanov and Ivan Sivokhin will helm the male and female national weightlifting teams, respectively.

Secretary General of the Federation Aldiyar Nuralinov pointed out that both coaches are highly skilled and have extensive experience in terms of weightlifting training.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic not all athletes were able to join the national weightlifting team for the first training camp of the season. The second camp is expected to start on February 13.



