    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda

    2 June 2023, 09:40

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A new 200-bed regional clinical children’s hospital opened its doors in the city of Karaganda. 450 doctors are set to provide treatment, Kazinform reports.

    The new hospital is ready to treat little ones and older children. Its construction was delayed for a number of reasons. For example, the deliveries of seven special beds for burn patients from Japan took a long, Karaganda region Governor Yermaganbet Bulekpayev was quoted as saying.

    A consultative centre also opened at the hospital which also boasts three new traumatology and orthopedic, neurosurgical, and maxillofacial units.

    The early development centre will unveil soon to provide rehabilitation for babies and children aged 3 months old up to 3 years old. It will treat up to 50 kids with various neurological disorders every month. The rehabilitation will last for 21 days.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

